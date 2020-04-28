AirBnB rolls out enhanced cleaning protocols

AirBnB is making changes to its cleaning protocol for hosts as communities gradually being to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new requirement is based on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control.

The host cleaning protocol will include specific training and information on covid-19 prevention...

It includes the use of masks and gloves for hosts or their cleaners, as well as approved disinfectants.

The company will also start requiring rentals remain vacant for at least 24 hours between check out and when a new reservation begins.

