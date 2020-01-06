A new warning about marijuana edibles

A warning about marijuana edibles.

Many people consider edible products to be safer than smoking or vaping the drug, but doctors in Canada say they can take four hours longer to produce noticeable effects, which may lead to consuming too much.

The effects also last longer, sometimes up to eight hours.

Children and pets are especially at risk, because many products could be mistaken for candy or food.

The study was led by researchers at University of Toronto and published in 'Canadian Medical Journal.'

