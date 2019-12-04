2020 home sales forecast

The 20-20 forecast for home sales is out, and expectations are the housing shortage could become the worst in U.S. history, and home values will shrink in some cities.

Sales of existing homes are forecast to fall 1.8% from 2019.

Home prices will flatten nationally, increasing just 0.8%, but prices will fall in a quarter of the 100 largest metropolitan markets.

It's all about supply.

As demand heats up in the Spring, driven by the growing number of millennials entering the market, the baby boom generation will have little incentive to sell, given weaker home prices.

