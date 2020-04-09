Lenox branded tea kettles Recalled

A whistling tea kettle has been recalled.

This recall involves Continuum's Lenox-branded 2.5 quart Whistling Stainless Steel Tea Kettle with a three-layered bottom.

The tea kettles were sold at Home Goods, TJ-Maxx, Marshalls and other stores, in a variety of colors, including blue, red, silver, and gold.

The kettles can expel hot water during use, and cause burns, possibly serious ones.

There have been 4 reports of injuries.

If you have one, stop using it and contact Continuum for a refund.

