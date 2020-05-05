Heart attack symptoms by gender

Heart attack symptoms in women are mostly the same as in men.

Dutch researchers looked at two decades of data from patients who had a heart attack or angina.

They found the top three symptoms were chest pain, sweating and shortness of breath, in both men and women.

But there were also some differences.

Women were much more likely to experience pain between the shoulder blades, nausea or vomiting, and shortness of breath.

The study was led by researchers at University Medical Centre Utrecht and published in 'Journal of the American Heart Association.'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.