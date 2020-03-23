7-Eleven to Hire 20,000

7-Eleven is set to go on a hiring spree.

The convenience store chain is looking to hire some 20-thousand employees to meet increased demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

7-Eleven also anticipates the store employee position would meet a surge in mobile orders through its "7NOW" delivery app, which offers delivery of essentials and nonessentials to more than 30 million households.

Applicants for corporate and franchised stores may apply at Careers-dot-7-eleven-dot-com.

