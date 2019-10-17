Bad Apple update

Apple has released a software update to fix bugs in its last software update.

Apple was inundated with complaints from iPhone users about problems both making and receiving calls.

The update was intended to bring a range of new features, including dark mode and swipe to type, it also apparently introduced a number of disruptive bugs.

Battery drain and overheating were also among the complaints.

It isn't clear how soon these issues will be fixed.

