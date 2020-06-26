How to rescan your TV

WILX TV-10 has increased its over-the-air (OTA) signal strength and even more households in our community can now watch their trusted local news and favorite NBC programming, as well as six additional channels.

"With the purchase of a low-power transmitter located in Lansing, we have significantly increased our coverage area,” said Debbie Petersmark, VP/General Manager of WILX TV-10 located in Lansing and serving the Lansing and Jackson areas, “I think a lot of viewers are going to be very happy.”

WILX broadcasts via VHF. Due to interference from several local sources, its signal is interrupted in parts of mid-Michigan including some homes in Lansing and northwest Lansing.

To increase coverage, WILX and its parent company Gray Media Group, Inc. recently purchased the low-power television station WLNM-LD located in Lansing, from Tri-State Christian TV, Inc. of Marion, Illinois. WLMN previously broadcast TCT Network's religious and inspirational programs on channel 21.1 OTA. WILX will continue broadcasting TCT Network's programming.

“Our primary transmitter is located in Onondaga, MI between Lansing and Jackson,” said WILX Chief Engineer Dan Crandell, “We will utilize the new WLNM transmitter to re-broadcast a duplicate signal of our seven stations to a large part of the Lansing area.”

Channel Line-Up:

10.1 WILX TV-10 (NBC)

10.2 Heroes & Icons TV (major network shows in repeat. Drama, action, adventure)

10.3 Circle TV (country music and lifestyle)

10.4 ION TV (major network shows in repeat. Positive programming)

10.5 Antenna TV (oldies, favorites)

10.6 Justice Network (crime stories)

10.7 TCT Network (religious, inspirational)

If your TV picks up the channels from the new low-power transmitter, these channels will appear as channels 27.1 through 27.7.

RESCAN YOUR TV: It’s easy. Watch the video above to learn how.

CHANNEL LINE-UP NOTE: You may see channels 10.1 thru 10.7 or channels 27.1 through 27.7 or both.

“If you know someone using an antenna please share this story with them,” said Petersmark. “Trusted local news, weather and emergency alerts are an important part of what we do to support our community, and we’re thrilled to now reach more homes than ever.”

WILX airs many top-rated programs like The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, The Voice, Live with Kelly & Ryan, Days of Our Lives, Law & Order, Dateline, Dr. Oz, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

For the full WILX/NBC program schedule click here