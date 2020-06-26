Advertisement

How to rescan your TV

By News 10
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILX TV-10 has increased its over-the-air (OTA) signal strength and even more households in our community can now watch their trusted local news and favorite NBC programming, as well as six additional channels.

"With the purchase of a low-power transmitter located in Lansing, we have significantly increased our coverage area,” said Debbie Petersmark, VP/General Manager of WILX TV-10 located in Lansing and serving the Lansing and Jackson areas, “I think a lot of viewers are going to be very happy.”

WILX broadcasts via VHF. Due to interference from several local sources, its signal is interrupted in parts of mid-Michigan including some homes in Lansing and northwest Lansing.

To increase coverage, WILX and its parent company Gray Media Group, Inc. recently purchased the low-power television station WLNM-LD located in Lansing, from Tri-State Christian TV, Inc. of Marion, Illinois. WLMN previously broadcast TCT Network's religious and inspirational programs on channel 21.1 OTA. WILX will continue broadcasting TCT Network's programming.

“Our primary transmitter is located in Onondaga, MI between Lansing and Jackson,” said WILX Chief Engineer Dan Crandell, “We will utilize the new WLNM transmitter to re-broadcast a duplicate signal of our seven stations to a large part of the Lansing area.”

Channel Line-Up:

10.1 WILX TV-10 (NBC)

10.2 Heroes & Icons TV (major network shows in repeat. Drama, action, adventure)

10.3 Circle TV (country music and lifestyle)

10.4 ION TV (major network shows in repeat. Positive programming)

10.5 Antenna TV (oldies, favorites)

10.6 Justice Network (crime stories)

10.7 TCT Network (religious, inspirational)

If your TV picks up the channels from the new low-power transmitter, these channels will appear as channels 27.1 through 27.7.

RESCAN YOUR TV: It’s easy. Watch the video above to learn how.

CHANNEL LINE-UP NOTE: You may see channels 10.1 thru 10.7 or channels 27.1 through 27.7 or both.

“If you know someone using an antenna please share this story with them,” said Petersmark. “Trusted local news, weather and emergency alerts are an important part of what we do to support our community, and we’re thrilled to now reach more homes than ever.”

WILX airs many top-rated programs like The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, The Voice, Live with Kelly & Ryan, Days of Our Lives, Law & Order, Dateline, Dr. Oz, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

For the full WILX/NBC program schedule click here

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bar and restaurant coalition forms to uphold safety protocols

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Bars and restaurants pledge to commit to enforce safety guidelines.

News

Student loan interest rates hit historic lows

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Students could catch a break with historic lows in interest rates.

News

Local theaters inspired by Hamilton’s streamed performance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Local theaters look at digital options.

News

Jackson hospital allowing two visitors per patient

Updated: 2 hours ago
Health screenings will continue to be part of visiting the hospital.

News

MIOSHA will increase PPE compliance inspections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Hospitals should be supplying employees with protective equipment, MIOSHA said.

Latest News

News

White couple charged with felonious assault after gun was pulled on Black females in Orion Twp.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office took the couple into custody.

News

Starr Commonwealth severs Sequel ties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Sequel Youth and Family Services had a contract with Starr Commonwealth since 2015.

News

Independence Day celebrations might look different in 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Thanks to crowd restrictions, social distancing and statewide closures you might have to think outside the box to celebrate the Fourth of July.

News

Michigan is almost at 65,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state's most recently collected COVID-19 data shows no new deaths.

News

Motorcycle hits car on Cedar Street near Tisdale Avenue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
LPD said the motorcycle was traveling too fast and tried to make a turn.

News

Greenwood Avenue construction project in Jackson finishes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city said both the scope of the project and weather delays caused the $2.3 million project to fall “severely behind schedule.”