EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University will host a virtual townhall meeting Wednesday to address security concerns on campus.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m.

People were able to submit questions to have them answered by public safety officials in an effort to calm the nerves of students and parents.

Since the disappearance of Brendan Santo, there’s been a lot of concern about the safety of people on campus at MSU. On Friday, school officials revealed one of the surveillance cameras -- which could have answered some questions regarding Santo’s disappearance -- wasn’t working.

MSU president Samuel Stanley released a statement Wednesday to reassure people campus is safe. While he didn’t disclose how many cameras are on campus or where they’re located, he claims the number is in the thousands. Additionally, the school ordered 300 more cameras, which could be installed before Thanksgiving.

Brendan Santo Details Height 5 feet, 10 inches Weight 160 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black shirt, black Red Wings baseball cap and white Converse high-top shoes

Anyone who has seen Brendan Santo or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State University Police Department at by phone at 844-99-MSUPD (67873) or by email at tips@police.msu.edu.

