NOVI, Mich. (WILX) - As the present increasingly looks more like sci-fi, we will continue to see a rise in the frequency of announcements like this; A Novi car manufacturer, The Shyft Group, is going to make a fleet of electric vans for parcel delivery.

The Shyft Group is a popular North American maker in specialty vehicle manufacturing for commercial markets. Today the company announced it’s Utilimaster brand is producing the first production order of electric vehicles (EV) for two leading parcel delivery companies.

Utilimaster has proven EV walk-in vans on the road today with linen and uniform delivery customers, but these new orders will be the first EV walk-in vans designed specifically for, and ordered by, its parcel fleet customers.

“Under our Utilimaster brand, Shyft has more than 800 purpose-built alternative fuel fleet vehicles on the road, including those powered by an electric drive system,” said Adams. “These all-electric-powered vehicles have logged more than half-a-million miles, and have proven to be a durable, reliable, emissions-free alternative to the internal combustion engine powered chassis.”

The EV power is expected to provide an initial range of up to 150 miles between charges depending on use and conditions, and may be improved based on feedback from customer testing.

