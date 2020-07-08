LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After nearly four months, Jackson City Hall is reopening to the public Wednesday, July 8, after closing due to coronavirus concerns.

There are several safety measures put in place to keep visitors and employees safe. Anyone entering City Hall must wear a face covering, no more than two people are allowed in an elevator at a time, and every floor has strict capacity limits. If a floor hits capacity people will be asked to sit in a secondary waiting room.

Protective glass has also been installed in City departments that have service counters. Signs about social distancing and mask usage will also be visible.

The City is still urging residents to use the City Hall drop box for payment and documents they need to drop off, along with the City’s online payment system through CityOfJackson.org. A bigger drop box has been installed outside for larger documents and absentee ballots.

Normal business hours will continue now that City Hall has reopened. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

