Quiet conditions Monday ahead of a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday, and today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Quiet conditions today are followed by snow, rain and some wind across Mid-Michigan for Tuesday. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares the several wintery systems in the forecast this week. Make sure to tune in for the latest updates on expected rain and snow impacts. Plus, Taylor Gattoni gives a look ahead to our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 8, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 18º
  • Lansing Record High: 59° 1965
  • Lansing Record Low: -17° 1870
  • Jackson Record High: 60º 1965
  • Jackson Record Low: -12º 1986

