Organization hosts 36th annual ‘Quilt-Athon’

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Country Stitches held its 36th Annual Quilt-Athon on Saturday.

Every year, they make quilts for charities in the greater Lansing and Jackson area. Today is the day when people come in and help them finish the quilts so they are ready to go to these charities.

Kathy Kerr said it is rewarding to hear how people react to receiving the quilts.

“Some charities have us come and bring the quilt, and just the stories that we hear about the warmth and the feeling of love that they feel, that they’re worth it, or that they get something that’s handmade,” said organizer Kathy Kerr. “I think that’s so it’s very rewarding.”

Throughout 2023, they made about 1,200 quilts, and they donated all of them to local charities.

