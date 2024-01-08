MSU Broad Art Museum hosts family day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Broad Art Museum held its Family Day Saturday.

On the first Saturday of every month, families come to make creative connections by participating in free hands-on and interactive family fun activities throughout the museum. Lee Ferris, who is an intern at the museum, said that this is a great place for kids and families to tap into their creative side.

“I think it’s a really important place for the community to be able to go that’s free,” said intern Lee Ferris. “That’s educational that’s creative. You’re really allowed to just be here, and that’s totally okay.”

Ferris also said that if you want to know what’s coming up at the museum, you can go to their website for more information.

