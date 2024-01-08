Mid-Michigan on the hunt for missing cows roaming around

ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan is on the hunt for some missing cows coming out of Onondaga Township.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help in finding missing cows that could be roaming Mid-Michigan. They said a farm near Edgar Road and Covert Road in Onondaga Township is short a dozen black Angus cows.

Officials said people should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office if they have any information.

