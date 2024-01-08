Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police and Washington State Patrol team up ahead of big game

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hours before the big game on Monday, the Michigan State Police (MSP) announced they have teamed up with Washington State Patrol to take on drunk drivers.

MSP and Washington State Patrol are aiming to sideline drunk drivers during the College Football National Championship game between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines on Monday, Jan. 8.

“This should be a time of fun and family for all Washingtonians, not sorrow and tragedy,” said Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste. “We ask everyone on the roadways to slow down, pay attention, drive sober, and buckle up. When it comes to safe highways, we are truly all in this together.”

The said fans do not let fans drive drunk, no matter where or who you are cheering on.

“Getting behind the wheel impaired is a choice and it’s the wrong one,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police. “Protect yourself and others on the road by avoiding distractions, wearing your safety belt and only driving sober.”

Drivers are encouraged to call 911 to report a drunk driver in either state.

