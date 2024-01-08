Lions to host Rams on Sunday Night Football on WILX

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When the Lions host a playoff game in Detroit for the first in over 30 years next weekend, it will air live on WILX-TV. Detroit will host former star QB Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on NBC’s Sunday Night Football with coverage starting at 8:00 p.m.

This matchup comes with many storylines that write themselves.

Matthew Stafford returns to Detroit to take on his former team. Stafford played a majority of his career with Detroit before being traded to Los Angeles for Jared Goff and a slew of draft picks. Stafford won a Super Bowl with LA and if he wants a shot at another one this year, he’ll have to beat his former team in what will surely be a raucous Ford Field.

Jared Goff faces off against his former team that traded him away. As mentioned above, Goff was traded for Stafford as LA believed Stafford could get the Rams over the hump and win a title. They did do that with Stafford, but you can bet Goff would love to knock his former team, and the man they traded him for, out of the playoffs on Sunday night.

Ford Field will host its first ever playoff game. When the Lions last hosted a playoff game, Ford Field hadn’t been built. The stadium has seen its fair share of losing over the past 2+ decades, but it can also be one of the louder stadiums in the NFL when the Lions are good. Sunday night will likely be the loudest it has ever been.

Those headlines should be enough to get Lions fans plenty excited for the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. Detroit is the #3 seed in the NFC, while Los Angeles is the #6 seed.

Detroit already hung its 2023 NFC North Division Champions banner in Ford Field ahead of the regular season finale with the Minnesota Vikings, a game they won 30-20 to improve to (12-5) on the season. The 12 wins matches a franchise record for Detroit.

The Lions tweeted about the game time announcement saying on ‘X’ that it’s “Go Time”.

