Gov. Whitmer accepting art from Michigan students for State of the State address

(AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on young creative artists to design a cover for her State of the State address.

In preparation for Governor Whitmer’s sixth State of the State address, she announced she is calling for young, creative artists to come up with a design for the program cover on the theme “A Classic Michigan Story.”

She said students are welcome to use anything necessary to bring out their artistic vision on the cover, including crayons, markers, paint, or any other material.

Students can submit their designs on the Michigan website.

All submissions must be sent in no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

The winner of the 2023 State of the State Art contest was Sydney Kuipers of Forest Hills Northern High School.

(Governor's Office)

