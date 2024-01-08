First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Our concern is several inches of slushy snow may impact the Tuesday morning drive. The snow will transition over to rain by midday Tuesday.

No problems for us today across the area with cloudy skies. High temperatures today are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight a storm system over northern Texas this morning will begin to lift to the northeast. Snow showers spread into the area overnight. Lows tonight will be near 30º

Tuesday will start with snow for the morning drive. Snowfall amounts across the Lansing and Jackson areas should end up in the 2-4′' range with the bulk of the snow falling late tonight into Tuesday morning. Midday Tuesday we transition to on and off rain showers. Scattered rain showers will be in the area most of Tuesday night before we transition back to scattered snow showers. Wind gusts near 40 MPH and scattered snow showers are expected Wednesday on the backside of the storm system. High temperatures Tuesday will be near 40º. Wednesday plan on high temperatures in the mid 30s.

A few snow showers will be possible Thursday with highs once again in the mid 30s. We potentially have a stronger storm system that could bring accumulating snow Friday into Saturday. High temperatures will be near 30º both Friday and Saturday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 8, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 18º

Lansing Record High: 59° 1965

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1870

Jackson Record High: 60º 1965

Jackson Record Low: -12º 1986

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.