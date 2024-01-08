Dresses displayed at annual Lansing Bridal show hosted at Eagle Eye

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Bridal held its annual bridal show at the Eagle Eye Golf and Banquet Center earlier Sunday.

This was their biggest event of the year with 65 different vendors helping couples who hope to tie the knot. Some people in attendance got an all-exclusive VIP brunch and were mesmerized by all the amazing dresses and tuxedos.

Chase Nobis said the event was one of the best ways to plan your perfect wedding day.

“Best ways to plan the perfect wedding day because you’ve got all of the vendors right here in one room,” said Executive Director Chase Nobis. “So it’s kind of one-stop shopping, a good opportunity to get ideas and plan everything in one stop.”

The Lansing Bridal Show hopes that hosting this event every year, it help people plan their big day.

