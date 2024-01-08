DIFS to host virtual town hall meeting, ‘10 Things You Need to Know About Health Insurance’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A virtual town hall event is set to take place Monday to help answer questions on the Health Insurance Marketplace.

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is offering a virtual town hall event to help answer questions about open enrollment in the Health Insurance Marketplace.

The DIFS said the meeting will be part of a series of events that will help people learn and get answers to their questions about signing up for a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace, which runs until Jan. 16.

Join us today at 12:00 p.m. for a virtual town hall titled "10 Things You Need to Know About Health Insurance," and get your questions answered in the Q&A segment! https://t.co/TS9hVp6UgC pic.twitter.com/nqYoV6hKvu — DIFS (@MIDIFS) January 8, 2024

The meeting will be at noon on Monday, Jan. 8.

