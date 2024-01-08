Advertise With Us

Crews battle large garage fire in Lansing

Detached garage fully engulfed in flames.
Garage fire in Lansing
Garage fire in Lansing(wilx)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire department crews responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Renker Rd between West Saginaw Highway and West Michigan Ave. Crews received the call at about 3:17 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Delta Township Assistant Fire Chief John Kahler, a detached barn structure was fully engulfed in flames. Kahler says no one was injured in the fire but there were cars in the garage that had been destroyed because of the fire.

News 10 arrived on the scene where several fire departments responded including Lansing, Delta, and Benton Townships. Grand Ledge Area Fire Department and Windsor Township Emergency Services also responded.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. News 10 will update this story once more information is released.

