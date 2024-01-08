Berkey Hall to reopen as the spring semester begins at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time since the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University, classes will be held at Berkey Hall as students return to campus for the spring semester.

Two students died in a classroom in Berkey Hall during the mass shooting on Feb. 13, 2023. As students prepare to enter the building for the first time in almost a year, some students have mixed emotions about Berkey Hall being open.

Joseph Kesto, the Michigan State University president of ‘March for Our Lives,’ said he wishes the university would have asked students before making any decisions.

“They had so many options, but this is the route that they chose to take, and they didn’t even acknowledge students or get students’ opinions before they chose to take this route, which hurts,” said Kesto.

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., Mid-Michigan Matters is partnering with ‘Buddy Pals’ to provide students and staff with comfort dogs during the transition.

