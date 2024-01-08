Advertise With Us

Avenue Cafe hosts ‘Night at the Soul Lounge’ in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Avenue Cafe kicked off its Night at the Soul Lounge Saturday night.

The cafe had different live performances and themed dance parties. All Night at the Soul Lounge events had a name-your-own price to get in.

Mikeyy Austin tells News 10 that this event is important and allows everyone to express themselves.

“It’s important to have events like this because it doesn’t always feel like there’re spaces that belong to us that are safe that really promote high-quality experiences, diversity, and culture,” said organizer Mikeyy Austin. “So it’s important that we do that here at our space, and that’s what a Night at the Soul Lounge is all about, really just promoting soul and having a fun safe place to step out, be seen, and have a good time.”

The event will be held on the first and third Saturday of every month until the end of May.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Winter storm prompts First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
wind farm
New ballot initiative could go before Michigan voters
Garage fire in Lansing
Crews battle large garage fire in Delta Township
Generic police lights
MSP: Suspect considered armed, dangerous in custody

Latest News

Lee Ferris, who is an intern at the museum, said that this is a great place for kids and...
MSU Broad Art Museum hosts family day
The event will be held on the first and third Saturday of every month until the end of May.
Avenue Cafe hosts ‘Night at the Soul Lounge’ in Lansing
Throughout the year, they made about 1,200 quilts, and they donated all of them to local...
Organization hosts 36th annual 'Quilt-a-Thon'
Organization hosts 36th annual ‘Quilt-Athon’
MSU Broad Art Museum hosts family day