Avenue Cafe hosts ‘Night at the Soul Lounge’ in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Avenue Cafe kicked off its Night at the Soul Lounge Saturday night.

The cafe had different live performances and themed dance parties. All Night at the Soul Lounge events had a name-your-own price to get in.

Mikeyy Austin tells News 10 that this event is important and allows everyone to express themselves.

“It’s important to have events like this because it doesn’t always feel like there’re spaces that belong to us that are safe that really promote high-quality experiences, diversity, and culture,” said organizer Mikeyy Austin. “So it’s important that we do that here at our space, and that’s what a Night at the Soul Lounge is all about, really just promoting soul and having a fun safe place to step out, be seen, and have a good time.”

The event will be held on the first and third Saturday of every month until the end of May.

