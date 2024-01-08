Advertise With Us

Apartment complex boarded up with residents still inside, they say

Residents at an apartment complex near Chicago said their homes were boarded up on Friday amid unsafe living conditions. (Source: WLS, James Williams, CNN)
By Tre Ward, WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) – Residents at an apartment complex near Chicago said their homes were boarded up on Friday amid unsafe living conditions.

But they were still living there, and at least one man was inside his home when the plywood went up.

Rudolph Williams, a resident for 10 years, said crews boarded his front door shut with plywood while he was still inside his apartment.

“I opened the door, and here’s this big piece of plywood right there,” Williams said.

Issues at the apartment complex have been mounting for years, residents said, ranging from rotting stairs to constant drug activity and gun violence.

“One man was shot five times and dropped dead at my back door. There’s no one around here picking up trash. It’s been miserable,” resident Mary Brooks said.

But after their homes were boarded up, residents said they now have nowhere to go.

In a statement, Harvey city leaders said in part, “Contrary to recent claims, the city did not evict anyone from these properties but has communicated with the property owners regarding the unsafe conditions of the buildings and need to immediately rectify the dangerous living conditions.”

City leaders said they are scrambling for a solution.

