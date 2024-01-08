Advertise With Us

6-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car in her driveway

A 6-year-old girl in Mississippi was struck and killed in her own driveway, authorities said.
By WDAM Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RALEIGH, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl died in Mississippi after being hit by a vehicle in her driveway, according to police.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a girl being struck by a vehicle around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, in Raleigh, Mississippi.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the child was dead.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated first responders emergency management and paramedics for their swift and compassionate response to the scene,” Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said. “We urge everyone to hold the family and friends of this precocious little girl in their prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

The incident remains under investigation.

