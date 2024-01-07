Towing companies are ready for winter conditions to come

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like winter and as January progresses Gary Bubar with the American Auto Association (AAA) says things could change very quickly.

“We can expect lower temperatures, increased precipitation, snow, and our roads are going to follow in suit,” said Bubar.

As conditions change companies like Shroyer Towing are dispatched to assist drivers.

Owner Dan Shroyer says the company hasn’t responded to many roadside issues because of warmer weather but says they’re prepared for anything.

“We do plan for it, we have drivers on-call that are able to come in if we get a high volume of accidents or cars in a ditch. That type of thing, if it does get slippery,” said Shroyer.

Shroyer says maintenance is important during the winter. Cold weather can kill a car battery. Drivers will also need to decrease their speed and have good brakes and tires on wet and snowy roads to avoid a crash.

“Keep your wipers in good shape, make sure your brakes are good, and just have patience and slow down. You always want to have a good all-season tire on your car in the wintertime that have ample tread and that are good for the conditions.”

Now weather conditions on roads and highways like Interstate 96 seem reasonable during the day. But temperatures will drop during the evening causing roads to freeze and bridges and overpasses will be first.

“At night goes below zero and there is less traffic that’s moving that water and keeping it moving it has a chance to freeze. And then you have spots, it may not be everywhere, but you may have spots that are iced up,” said Burbar.

Both companies send a message of caution and readiness as old man winter creeps in.

AAA says most accidents take place in good light and when weather conditions are reasonable. Darkness and inclement weather usually influence drivers to take precautions on the road. The company also says if you don’t have to travel in bad conditions, it’s best not to.

