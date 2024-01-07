Michigan players and coaches take part in pre-championship Media Day

Houston, Texas. (WILX) - Prior to Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship, both No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington met with a flurry of reporters from all over the countries in the game’s mandatory media day.

For nearly two hours, both teams, players and coaches, fielded questions from reporters on a bevvy of topics, including the future of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“Yeah, there’s a calendar -- I’ll gladly talk about the future next week.,” Harbaugh said. “And I hope to have one, how about that? A future, I hope to have one, yes. Thank you.”

Both teams come into Monday’s national title game 14-0 and for Michigan, it is now a step further than its last two CFP appearances, where after a loss to TCU a year ago, junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy guaranteed his Wolverines would be in this game.

“There’s resolution but then the resolution without repetition is meaningless. I mean when I saw the repetition daily, weekly monthly. I knew he was on a mission. I knew Blake Corum was on a mission,” Harbaugh said, not surprised his team found a way to play for a title. “This is cool. This is a blast. I love being around this. Let’s keep doing it.”

After Saturday’s media session, both teams got acquainted with the field they will be playing on Monday night at NRG Stadium.

Michigan is playing for its first national championship since 1997 and will kick things off Monday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

