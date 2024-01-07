January 6, 2024 - High school basketball, hockey highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not much on the high school athletic front, but News 10 spent the evening in Jackson, as they had a cameras at Jackson Lumen Christi’s boys basketball game with Jackson Northwest and a top ten showdown on the ice as No. 10 Lumen Christi hosted No. 8 Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.