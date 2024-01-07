GOP State Committee members unofficially vote for removal of Chairwoman Kristina Karamo

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The division between members of Michigan’s Republican Party grew Saturday, as members of the GOP State Committee vote to remove Chairwoman Kristina Karamo.

The meeting took place in Oakland County on Saturday afternoon. Members of the committee petition for the scheduling of the special meeting with the intention of voting Karamo out back in December. Since then, the legitimacy of the meeting has been contested by Karamo herself, and her supporters.

Leading the charge against Karamo is state committee member Bree Moeggenberg, who told News 10 that of the committee members who were present and voting at Saturday’s meeting, 88% voted in favor of Karamo’s removal. Additionally, a “yes” vote of 95% was made to remove Michigan Republican Party General Counsel Dan Hartman.

“We have taken the first step to engage and protect the various voices and liberties of all Republicans,” Moeggenberg said in a statement Saturday. “We have removed Kristina Karamo as the Chair of the Michigan Republican Party. It is now time to collaborate and grow forward.”

Karamo was not present at the meeting; however, the Michigan Republican Party has declared the committee’s meeting, the vote for Karamo’s removal, and the removal of other party officials illegitimate. The party issued the following statement on Friday:

“Tomorrow’s meeting is a deceptive attempt to manipulate Republicans into thinking that the gathering and its stated agenda — to make motions to amend party bylaws, remove Chair Kristina Karamo and others — will be legitimate. In fact, per the legal findings of MIGOP General Counsel Dan Hartman and Policy Committee Chair Heath Wall, the meeting is not compliant with Party Bylaws. It is, therefore, not an official meeting of the State Committee.”

Moeggenberg previously told News 10 the driving force behind committee members’ efforts to remove Karamo are her policy and party organization. Karamo has scheduled a special meeting to take place on Jan. 13 in Houghton Lake, where she will be in attendance.

According to a report by the Detroit News, that meeting will include a discussion to potentially nominate party candidates by caucus, rather than primary elections.

