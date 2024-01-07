Advertise With Us

GOP State Committee members unofficially vote for removal of Chairwoman Kristina Karamo

Karamo has scheduled a special meeting to take place on Jan. 13
FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in...
FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti, File)(Joey Cappelletti | AP)
By Riley Connell
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The division between members of Michigan’s Republican Party grew Saturday, as members of the GOP State Committee vote to remove Chairwoman Kristina Karamo.

The meeting took place in Oakland County on Saturday afternoon. Members of the committee petition for the scheduling of the special meeting with the intention of voting Karamo out back in December. Since then, the legitimacy of the meeting has been contested by Karamo herself, and her supporters.

Leading the charge against Karamo is state committee member Bree Moeggenberg, who told News 10 that of the committee members who were present and voting at Saturday’s meeting, 88% voted in favor of Karamo’s removal. Additionally, a “yes” vote of 95% was made to remove Michigan Republican Party General Counsel Dan Hartman.

“We have taken the first step to engage and protect the various voices and liberties of all Republicans,” Moeggenberg said in a statement Saturday. “We have removed Kristina Karamo as the Chair of the Michigan Republican Party. It is now time to collaborate and grow forward.”

Karamo was not present at the meeting; however, the Michigan Republican Party has declared the committee’s meeting, the vote for Karamo’s removal, and the removal of other party officials illegitimate. The party issued the following statement on Friday:

“Tomorrow’s meeting is a deceptive attempt to manipulate Republicans into thinking that the gathering and its stated agenda — to make motions to amend party bylaws, remove Chair Kristina Karamo and others — will be legitimate. In fact, per the legal findings of MIGOP General Counsel Dan Hartman and Policy Committee Chair Heath Wall, the meeting is not compliant with Party Bylaws. It is, therefore, not an official meeting of the State Committee.”

Moeggenberg previously told News 10 the driving force behind committee members’ efforts to remove Karamo are her policy and party organization. Karamo has scheduled a special meeting to take place on Jan. 13 in Houghton Lake, where she will be in attendance.

According to a report by the Detroit News, that meeting will include a discussion to potentially nominate party candidates by caucus, rather than primary elections.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Winter storm prompts First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Antonio Dakarai Braylock
MSP: Suspect considered armed, dangerous in custody
Grand Haven man facing multiple identity theft charges stemming from stolen ‘mPerks’ points
Traffic light on two major Lansing roads not functioning
Fire at Portland apartment complex displaces 22 residents

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
Light snow showers are in the forecast this weekend but a bigger system arrives on Tuesday.
Snow showers continue this weekend, bigger storm arrives Tuesday
A strong system will bring snow and rain to Mid-Michigan on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday
A few light snow showers are possible this weekend but a bigger storm comes in on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday