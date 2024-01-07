Advertise With Us

College football national Championship impacts businesses

Michigan fans getting ready for the National Championship
Michigan fans getting ready for the National Championship
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the national championship game being played in two days, lots of fans are hosting or attending a party to cheer on the boys in blue.

Zingerman’s Deli is no stranger to the big game rush. Fans will likely pile in for lunch or even order some catering for their party. Maxwell Kanyanga is a student at University of Michigan and works at Zingerman’s.

He says he will likely work during the game to help prepare customers’ favorite Ann Arbor sandwiches.

“Obviously I will find my way to watch but I will be here serving people that are going to come here,” said Kanyanga. “We are going to have plenty of customers, the town is always crazy when there is big games around here.”

Bars and restaurants around Ann Arbor are planning for the busy rush of people. The downtown area is not only looking forward to the big game but also the students returning to campus after the winter break.

