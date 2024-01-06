Advertise With Us

You can send your name to the moon on NASA’s rover

NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's...
NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's first robotic lunar rover.(NASA/Daniel Rutter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can go to the moon without even leaving your home.

NASA is inviting members of the public to send their names to the moon aboard its first-ever robotic lunar rover called Viper.

The rover will be heading to the moon’s south pole, where it will study the water and environment.

That is also where NASA plans on landing the first woman and first person of color under its Artemis program.

You have until March 15 to submit your name to NASA’s website, where you will also be able to download a boarding pass featuring your name.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Dakarai Braylock
MSP looking for suspect considered armed, dangerous
Traffic light on two major Lansing roads not functioning
Grand Haven man facing multiple identity theft charges stemming from stolen ‘mPerks’ points
Fire at Portland apartment complex displaces 22 residents
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
An Israeli soldier weeps at the marker for a loved one kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border...
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in ‘initial response’ to killing of top leader from allied Hamas
Rioters walk on the West Front at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Democracy...
On Jan. 6 many Republicans blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. Now they endorse his presidential bid