Winter storm prompts First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A strong winter storm will move into the Great Lakes region on Tuesday and it will likely bring some snow and rain to Mid-Michigan.

What will happen is an area of low pressure will develop to the southwest in the Texas and Oklahoma areas and then move into the Great Lakes region. The latest computer models have started to converge on a solution where Mid-Michigan will see both rain and snow from this system. It is important to note that this is still a few days out so details and impacts could still change.

The current thinking is that the storm will begin as snow for all of Mid-Michigan early Tuesday morning. This is the window that accumulating snow will happen so that Tuesday morning commute will likely be impacted. Late in the morning and into the afternoon, this snow will changeover to all rain from south to north. Rain will then occur for all of Mid-Michigan into the evening hours. Eventually, colder air will move in and change the precipitation back to snow before this all exits the region Wednesday morning. Winds will then pick up for Wednesday as the area of low pressure moves away.

As for accumulation, it does look like there will be some accumulating snow from this system. The lowest totals will be in southeastern parts of Mid-Michigan with higher totals in northwestern parts. So, Lansing will likely see more than Jackson. At this time, it looks like several inches of heavy wet snow are likely. It is too early to pinpoint exactly how much snow will fall but this could be the biggest snowfall of the season so far. For reference, the heaviest snow that Lansing has seen was only 2.5 inches.

The amount of snow that falls will change if the track of the system changes. This is something the First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring closely in the days to come.

