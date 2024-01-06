Advertise With Us

One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire

Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.
Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.

WHSV reports the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said a man, 28, and four children ages ranging from one to five years old died in the fire.

One woman was transported to the trauma center in Winchester.

The call came in at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday morning for a house fire on Woods Edge Road in Mathias, West Virginia.

The Mathias Volunteer Fire Department said when crews arrived to the house Saturday morning, it was fully engulfed in flames.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire will be ruled undetermined due to the severe amount of damage to the structure. They said no smoke alarms were found among the debris.

The victims’ bodies are being transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiners Office for autopsies and positive identification.

Copyright 2024 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Winter storm prompts First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Antonio Dakarai Braylock
MSP: Suspect considered armed, dangerous in custody
Grand Haven man facing multiple identity theft charges stemming from stolen ‘mPerks’ points
Traffic light on two major Lansing roads not functioning
Fire at Portland apartment complex displaces 22 residents

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
Light snow showers are in the forecast this weekend but a bigger system arrives on Tuesday.
Snow showers continue this weekend, bigger storm arrives Tuesday
(Source: CNN, KPTV, KATU, X, Getty Images)
Part of Alaska Airlines plane blows out, forcing emergency landing