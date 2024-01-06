Advertise With Us

MSP: Suspect considered armed, dangerous in custody

Michigan State Police (MSP) are looking for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police (MSP) announced a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous is now in custody.

On Friday, Jan. 5, MSP said Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives were asking for public assistance in locating 19-year-old Antonio Dakarai Braylock, who is a suspect in a Jan. 4 murder in the city of Saginaw.

MSP said a murder and felony firearm warrant has been issued for Braylock’s arrest. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Antonio Dakarai Braylock
Antonio Dakarai Braylock(MSP)

MSP said Sunday morning he was safely located, and they are grateful for the public’s assistance.

