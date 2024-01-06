MSP: Suspect considered armed, dangerous in custody

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police (MSP) announced a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous is now in custody.

On Friday, Jan. 5, MSP said Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives were asking for public assistance in locating 19-year-old Antonio Dakarai Braylock, who is a suspect in a Jan. 4 murder in the city of Saginaw.

MSP said a murder and felony firearm warrant has been issued for Braylock’s arrest. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Antonio Dakarai Braylock (MSP)

MSP said Sunday morning he was safely located, and they are grateful for the public’s assistance.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2024 WNEM. All rights reserved.