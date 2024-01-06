MSP looking for suspect considered armed, dangerous

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are looking for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

On Friday, Jan. 5, MSP said Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives were asking for public assistance in locating 19-year-old Antonio Dakarai Braylock, who is a suspect in a Jan. 4 murder in the city of Saginaw.

MSP said a murder and felony firearm warrant has been issued for Braylock’s arrest. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Antonio Dakarai Braylock (MSP)

MSP said Braylock is about 5′3″ and 130 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe he is in the Saginaw area, but he also has connections to Cincinnati, Ohio.

If you have information about Braylock’s whereabouts, call Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives at 989-759-1605, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

