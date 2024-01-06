Advertise With Us

Grammy winner Michael Bolton diagnosed with brain tumor

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The 70-year-old Grammy award-winning musician made the announcement on social media Friday.

Bolton wrote he discovered the brain tumor just before the holidays and that it required immediate surgery.

He says the surgery was a success and he is now recovering at home.

However, Bolton says he will have to take a temporary break from touring so he can devote all of his energy to his recovery.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

