Friday Night Frenzy Week 5 High School Hoops Highlights and Scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fifth week of the high school basketball season has come and gone as News 10 Sports had cameras at seven mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Mason as they hosted St. Johns in Boys basketball.

Game of the Week (Boys): Mason 61, St. Johns 45

Final (Boys): Sexton 53, Charlotte 40

Final (Boys): Portland 55, Lakewood 35

Final (Boys): East Lansing 53, Grand Blanc 38

Final (Girls): Portland 46, Lakewood 17

Final (Girls): Fowler 66, Lansing Christian 24

Final (Girls): Coldwater 40, Holt 33

Other Area Scores (Girls):

Ashley 46, Carson City-Crystal 34

Fowlerville 42, Pinckney 34

Olivet 36, Ionia 33

Leslie 46, Stockbridge 33

Ovid-Elsie 57, Durand 19

Tecumseh 55, Brooklyn Columbia Central 33

Bronson 45, Concord 43

Lansing Catholic 65, Eaton Rapids 15

Charlotte 49, Lansing Sexton 29

Portland 46, Lakewood 17

Other Area Scores (Boys):

Holt 76, Coldwater 55

Napoleon 48, Dansville 42

Tecumseh 56, Brooklyn Columbia Central 39

Fulton 53, St. Charles 12

Laingsburg 91, Plymouth Christian 74

Stockbridge 52, Leslie 42

Carson City-Crystal 55, Ashley 37

Fowlerville 64, Pinckney 50

Olivet 61, Ionia 29

Eaton Rapids 58, Lansing Catholic 56

Ovid-Elsie 53, Durand 46

