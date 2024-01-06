Friday Night Frenzy Week 5 High School Hoops Highlights and Scores
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fifth week of the high school basketball season has come and gone as News 10 Sports had cameras at seven mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Mason as they hosted St. Johns in Boys basketball.
Game of the Week (Boys): Mason 61, St. Johns 45
Final (Boys): Sexton 53, Charlotte 40
Final (Boys): Portland 55, Lakewood 35
Final (Boys): East Lansing 53, Grand Blanc 38
Final (Girls): Portland 46, Lakewood 17
Final (Girls): Fowler 66, Lansing Christian 24
Final (Girls): Coldwater 40, Holt 33
Other Area Scores (Girls):
Ashley 46, Carson City-Crystal 34
Fowlerville 42, Pinckney 34
Olivet 36, Ionia 33
Leslie 46, Stockbridge 33
Ovid-Elsie 57, Durand 19
Tecumseh 55, Brooklyn Columbia Central 33
Bronson 45, Concord 43
Lansing Catholic 65, Eaton Rapids 15
Charlotte 49, Lansing Sexton 29
Other Area Scores (Boys):
Holt 76, Coldwater 55
Napoleon 48, Dansville 42
Tecumseh 56, Brooklyn Columbia Central 39
Fulton 53, St. Charles 12
Laingsburg 91, Plymouth Christian 74
Stockbridge 52, Leslie 42
Carson City-Crystal 55, Ashley 37
Fowlerville 64, Pinckney 50
Olivet 61, Ionia 29
Eaton Rapids 58, Lansing Catholic 56
Ovid-Elsie 53, Durand 46
