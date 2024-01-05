Wolverines Off to Houston

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s football team flew to Houston Friday to prepare for Monday’s national title game against Washington. Saturday is media day for both teams. Kick off is 7:30pm Monday at the NFL Houston Texans’ stadium. ESPN will carry the game, WILX TV is airing a live 30-minute pre game special at 7 o’clock Monday, Victors Valiant. Michigan is a 4 1/2 point favorite.

