Wolverines Off to Houston

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws against Hawaii during the first half of...
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s football team flew to Houston Friday to prepare for Monday’s national title game against Washington. Saturday is media day for both teams. Kick off is 7:30pm Monday at the NFL Houston Texans’ stadium. ESPN will carry the game, WILX TV is airing a live 30-minute pre game special at 7 o’clock Monday, Victors Valiant. Michigan is a 4 1/2 point favorite.

