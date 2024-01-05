WEATHER EXTRA: Snow on the way!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Friday and we actually have snow in our forecast for eight of the next ten days! Today will be one of the snow-free days, however. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on when we can expect the snow and the storm the First Alert Weather Team has been keeping their eyes on for the last several days.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 5, 2023
- Average High: 31º Average Low 19º
- Lansing Record High: 56° 1890
- Lansing Record Low: -11° 1884
- Jackson Record High: 56º 1946
- Jackson Record Low: -11º 2018
