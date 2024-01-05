Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Snow on the way!

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Friday and we actually have snow in our forecast for eight of the next ten days! Today will be one of the snow-free days, however. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on when we can expect the snow and the storm the First Alert Weather Team has been keeping their eyes on for the last several days.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 5, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 19º
  • Lansing Record High: 56° 1890
  • Lansing Record Low: -11° 1884
  • Jackson Record High: 56º 1946
  • Jackson Record Low: -11º 2018

