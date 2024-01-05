Advertise With Us

Tickets on Sale for First Pitch Dinner

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tickets are now on sale for Michigan State baseball’s 18th annual First Pitch Dinner. It is set for Sunday, February 4th at the Kellogg Center. It begins at noon. Actor Robert Wuhl is the keynote speaker. Tickets range between $30 and $65 apiece. Call the MSU baseball office at 355-4486.

