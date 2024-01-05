Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU’s big win over Penn State and checking in on the World Juniors

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the Michigan State men’s basketball team’s big win over Penn State as they travel to Northwestern this weekend. Plus we preview the MSU hockey team facing the US Under-18 team tonight and we check in on Team USA in the World Juniors gold medal game.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

