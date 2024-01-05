Schools Rule: Helping those with special needs at Holt High School

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Students are linking up to help those with special needs gain confidence and develop social skills.

An elective class is sending students with special needs to a mentor.

“You get to hang out with your friends, and you get to be with your best friend as well,” said Holt High School student Colin Tran.

“You build a bond with them too, so it is really like a friend you get to have throughout the semester,” said student Jayden Luther

Students like Jayden Luther will help their link in and out of the classroom as well as attend activities like field trips.

“I enjoy it, the field trips are fun, and like Jake said we did the flying football and the Special Olympics things, and I was a part of that, and we won,” added Luther. “We came in first place so that was awesome.”

Holt Special Education Teacher Ryan Anderson said the Links program helps not only the special needs students but also those who choose to partake.

“It is also very beneficial to the peer mentor, the link themselves,” said Anderson. “They get to help out others or if they want to go into a teaching field or school psychology or speech, it helps them get prepared and kinda experience that a little bit.”

Professional development is just one reason why students want to help out others. Jake Robel said he signed up for the experience.

“I just thought it would be a great experience, get to meet new people and kinda just help with my social skills,” said Robel. “Just try and get a new experience before leaving high school.”

A mentor, a friend, a difference.

Students helping each other succeed. Special Ed Teacher Ryan Anderson said part of the success of the program is that students are often more influential in the lives of other students than adults.

