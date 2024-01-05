Advertise With Us

A quiet day Friday ahead of several systems, and a preview of our evening newscasts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is going to be a quiet day around Mid-Michigan weather wise but active weather is on the way with several chances for rain and snow moving forward. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki breaks down what you need to know as wintery weather comes into the forecast starting over the weekend. And, Taylor Gattoni previews the big stories coming up during our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 5, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 19º
  • Lansing Record High: 56° 1890
  • Lansing Record Low: -11° 1884
  • Jackson Record High: 56º 1946
  • Jackson Record Low: -11º 2018

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Haven man facing multiple identity theft charges stemming from stolen ‘mPerks’ points
Billy Humphrey shares a birthday with one of his newborn sons but not the other, as the twins...
One twin born on dad’s birthday, the other born next day – in different year
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating illegal gambling operation at former Delhi Twp. bar and grill
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Jackson County authorities identify driver killed in car crash on Springbrook Road

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
News 10 will update this story when we find more information.
Crews responding to fire in Portland
The grants will provide funding to support three programs
$2.6 million in grants awarded to support college students in Michigan
Sales will start one hour before the game and will stop at the end of the second intermission.
Alcohol sales begin at Munn Ice Arena