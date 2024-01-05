Advertise With Us

NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -New York’s attorney general has informed the state’s supreme court how she wants former President Donald Trump to be punished in his civil fraud case.

Letitia James filed a post-trial motion Friday. In it, she asked Judge Arthur Engoron to fine Trump $370 million and ban him from doing real estate business in New York for life. The filing also said the AG wants five-year bans for Trump’s two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

The $370 million ask is higher than the $250 million James estimated in 2022 when the suit was filed.

Judge Engoron has already ruled Trump and his firm overvalued his real estate assets and exaggerated the former president’s net worth, all for their own financial benefit.

The former president’s lawyers filed their own briefs Friday saying, “the attorney general has woefully failed to prove her case and is not entitled to any of the relief.”

Trump said again Friday, “I did nothing wrong.”

Closing arguments begin next week.

