New ballot initiative could go before Michigan voters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At the start of the new year, Consumers Energy powered up 72 new wind turbines in Gratiot County near the Clinton County line. It’s Consumer’s fifth wind farm in Michigan, with more clean energy projects to come.

A recently signed clean energy law gives state officials the ability to decide where these projects go. Many are upset with the law, and some have even formed a group to stop it with a ballot initiative.

With Michigan’s new law mandating 100% clean energy by 2040, the state needs a lot more clean energy farms. The question is, where do they go? The state now can make that decision, but some Michiganders say they want to protect their undeveloped land from large-scale clean energy developments.

“We wanted to have local control, that’s part of what our recall was over. and we, starting as of this year, we now have our own local zoning in Eagle,” said Troy Stroud, the Eagle Township Supervisor.

Still in the midst of a long-fought battle to prevent large-scale clean energy developments in their rural community, Stroud supports Citizens for Local Choice.

It’s a new group working to put a measure on Michigan’s ballot, reversing newly signed legislation that took away local control for clean energy projects.

“I think that’s the right of the people. I hope that it gets taken through, I hope it gets taken to a vote, so the people of Michigan can actually say this is what we want in our local communities,” said Stroud.

In places like Gratiot County, large wind farms are being developed on private property such as fields.

Consumers Energy says they will be developing more of these clean energy farms, to meet their goal of shutting down their coal plants in the next 18 months.

“So together, the five wind farms allow us to power about 330,000 homes. We serve nearly 2 million homes and businesses every day with power,” said Brian Wheeler, a Spokesperson for Consumers Energy.

While some are working to reverse the new law, those who helped pass the bill say it’s needed to get Michigan’s power grid transitioned to clean energy.

For Consumers, they say they’ll continue to work with local communities to keep the transition going.

“So ultimately we at Consumers Energy want to work with the communities we serve, understand their needs, and help them see if there are benefits that we can provide from clean energy,” said Wheeler.

Citizens for Local Choice says they’re working on submitting their ballot initiative to officials. If approved they’ll have 180 days to collect signatures, to put the law reversal on Michigan’s ballot.

We asked Consumers Energy about plans for any future wind farms in Michigan. They tell us they do not have any other wind projects that are in the works. They did say, however, that we’ll be seeing more solar farms in the future.

