Neighbors push back on proposed entrance to Hiawatha Elementary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos Public Schools is proposing a new dedicated car entrance at Hiawatha Elementary School. Neighbors and parents say it will cause more harm than good, hundreds signing a petition against the plan.

The Okemos Superintendent explained in a December 6th meeting the cause for the proposed plan.

“We see a congestion of cars and buses that are using that same entry and exit, very cramped quarters during drop off and pick up and the safety concerns that are related to that congestion,” said John Hood.

The new entrance would go from Fairhills Drive past where the school’s playground is now and connect to the parking lot of the school.

One parent, Valerie Levitt, says it creates a safety hazard where kids play, “This is the school playground here and so when cars are coming in, there are going to be kids on the playground so that’s definitely a concern. I know they plan on building a fence but is that going to stop a ball from going into the street and some kid trying to get over the fence? Probably not.”

People who live nearby says it’s not just a matter of safety for the kids but for drivers as well. There’s a blind spot and with more than 100 cars coming in during school drop off and pick up, they say the extra traffic is dangerous.

“So, if you’re in the turning lane turning from Jolly onto Fairhills an oncoming car could be coming up and there have been many near head on collisions at that intersection,” said Marlene Stover.

There will be an open forum on Wednesday January 10th in the Okemos High School library for public input on the proposed project. The school board says no action will be taken prior to the meeting.

