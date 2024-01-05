MSU Trustee Dianne Byrum not seeking third term

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) Trustee Dianne Byrum announced she is not seeking reelection.

Byrum confirmed with News 10 on Friday afternoon via email.

Byrum was elected to the Board in 2008 and reelected in 2016. She shared the following statement with News 10 on her not seeking a third term.

“I ran for the Michigan State University Board of Trustees to give back to my alma mater for all the opportunities my college degree provided me during the course of my career, but it is time to step aside for a new generation of leaders, and I will not be seeking a third term. I love MSU and I am a Spartan for life – Go Green!”

Her term ends on Jan. 1, 2025.

Before her time on the Board of Trustees, she was the Michigan House Democratic Leader. Byrum was first elected to the Michigan House in 1991 and to the state Senate in 1995, returning to the House in 2002.

