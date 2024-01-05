Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Providing comfort as Berkey Hall reopens at MSU

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Next month will mark one year since the deadly mass shooting on Michigan State University’s (MSU) campus—where three students were shot and killed.

On Monday, Berkey Hall, where two of the three students were killed, will reopen for classes for the winter semester. Joining Mid-Michigan Matters is Becki Spitzer with Buddy’s Pals, who explains how comfort dogs—like those through Buddy’s Pals—will help support students and staff during the transition.

