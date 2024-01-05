Mid-Michigan Matters: Providing comfort as Berkey Hall reopens at MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Next month will mark one year since the deadly mass shooting on Michigan State University’s (MSU) campus—where three students were shot and killed.

On Monday, Berkey Hall, where two of the three students were killed, will reopen for classes for the winter semester. Joining Mid-Michigan Matters is Becki Spitzer with Buddy’s Pals, who explains how comfort dogs—like those through Buddy’s Pals—will help support students and staff during the transition.

(Buddy's Pals)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.