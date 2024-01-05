Michigan twins playing against Wolverines in National Championship

DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Two Dearborn players who grew up watching the Wolverines will be taking the field for the Washington Huskies.

Twins Jayvon and Armon Parker get to experience a college National Championship at age 19. Their parents, Marcus and Rita, make it to all of their games.

They were in New Orleans to see their sons win the Sugar Bowl, but they knew the National Championship against Michigan would be different.

“I’m like, this is where you’re from, how you feel,” said Rita. “He said it was the same, almost the same feeling as when he played Michigan State. It feels really good to come home or play somebody from home because it’s a little bit of a show of proof because they had offers here. And so now look where we are.”

